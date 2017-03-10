BC’s largest health union says they are happy to see the provincial government making a significant step toward addressing the growing staffing crisis in residential care.

BC’s Health Minister announced 500 million dollars toward adding 1500 new residential care positions over four years.

Jennifer Whiteside is the Secretary Business Manager of the Hospital Employees Union. She says now it’s up to the province to make sure the funding is used appropriately.

Whiteside says more staff means proper, unrushed care and greater dignity for our seniors.