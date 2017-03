A 48 year old Duncan man was arrested after a break in at a dental office on Festubert Street early yesterday morning.

Kurt Ernest Longacre was located at the scene, and was taken into custody by North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP.

Corporal Krista Hobday says the motivation behind the break-in is unknown at this point.

Longacre was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and break-in instruments.