The leader of the opposition is welcoming the RCMP’s investigation into indirect political donations and other potential contraventions of the Elections Act.
Elections BC announced today they will hand over the inquiry to ensure it will not impede their administration of the upcoming election in May.
NDP Leader John Horgan says British Columbians deserve answers on the influence of big money under Christy Clark’s government.
He is hoping the investigation is thorough and comprehensive.
Horgan was in Duncan on Friday to attend the opening of local NDP Candidate Lori Iannidinardo’s campaign office.