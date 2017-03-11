Now you can get rid of those nagging tasks without lifting a finger.

Brentwood College is hosting their annual Charity Work Day, where you can hire a group of students and a chaperone for yard work, clean up, housework or any of your most dreaded chores!

Communications Director Ian McPherson says the students really enjoy giving back to the community.

Charity Work Day is on April 1st, but you have to book your crew before March 24th. The suggested minimum donation for a crew is 200-dollars – and all proceeds go to local non-profits.