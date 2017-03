The community is invited to come out to a candlelight vigil for Desmond Peter who went missing ten years ago.

Peter was just 14 years old when he was reported missing in March 2007. RCMP say he was last seen at the old Malaspina CollegeĀ in Duncan.

Peter’s family says the vigil is also for all families who are still searching for answers about their missing loved ones.

The event starts at 2pm on Sunday at S’em Lelum Gym in Duncan.