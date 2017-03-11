Training camps for the annual CanAmMex Regatta will be hosted on Quamichan Lake this summer.

The annual regatta brings junior rowers together from the United States, Mexico and Canada to compete and bond, while supporting their development into international competition.

Chuck McDiarmid with Rowing Canada says Quamichan Lake was an easy choice for training.

Participants will be staying at Brentwood College, and the regatta will take place at Elk Lake in Victoria.

The event takes place July 2-8, 2017.