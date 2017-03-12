Meteorologists with the Weather Network says we’re heading into uncharted territory when it comes to predicting the weather through the rest of 2017.
Kelly Sonnenburg says we’ve come out of one of the strongest El Ninos on record, transitioned to La Nina, and are now swinging back to El Nino.
Sonnenburg says forecasters are also keeping a close eye on the sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which are higher than normal, and could bring more precipitation to the prairies, and possibly B-C.