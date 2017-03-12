One thousand high-risk British Columbians will be screened for chronic kidney disease over the next year and a half.

That’s thanks to $200,000 in funding to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon Branch. The Branch will hold 25 screening events throughout B.C., working with community organizations who serve high-risk populations for kidney disease.

Those populations include people who are of Asian, Pacific Islanders, African, South Asian or Aboriginal descent, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or cardio vascular disease and have a family history of chronic kidney disease.

It is estimated one in 10 British Columbians has some form of kidney disease, but because early stages of the disease are rarely accompanied by symptoms, many people don’t realize they have it.