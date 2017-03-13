The province’s Ministry of Health says 14 internationally trained doctors will begin practice in BC, with two in Cobble Hill and two on Salt Spring Island.

The recruitment is through the Practice Ready Assessment BC Program. Clinical Director Dr. Jack Burak says the program strengthens health care services in rural and remote communities in BC. He says they are preparing for two more in-takes this year.

The doctors also sign an agreement with the province to stay in their designated community in need for a minimum of three years.

This is the fourth group of internationally trained family doctors to be granted licences to practice in BC after going through the program.