Many people are spending some time these days working on their tax returns.

There are some new line items on the returns.

Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson, Simrat Bains says the Canada child benefit is replacing the Canada child tax benefit, national child benefit supplement and the universal child care benefit.

She says some other tax credits pertaining to children have changed too….

Also new this year is the Eligible educator school supply tax credit.

Eligible educators may be able to claim a 15 per cent refundable tax credit based on up to 1,000 dollars of eligible teaching supplies bought during the tax year.