The president of the Nanaimo and District Teachers Association is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the most recent agreement struck with the province.

Mike Ball says teachers ratified the deal over the weekend but there’s lots of work to do now in a compressed timeline…

Ball says schools will have to rework their budgets and determine where extra classrooms are going to come from, but he is still skeptical…..

Ball says once the Districts get their funding information, probably this Wednesday, there will be lots of work to do to determine where new teachers and classrooms need to be.