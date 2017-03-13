Nanaimo RCMP have shut down another marijuana dispensary.

This one, according to Constable Gary O’Brien was located about 500 meters from an elementary school and nearby residents were not too happy….

Two adults were arrested, fifteen pounds of marijuana and 2,000 dollars was seized along with a variety of oils and marijuana edibles.

O’Brien says there are plenty of other dispensaries in Nanaimo, they are being monitored and all are aware that enforcement action can be taken at any time.

On March 2nd and 3rd, members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP executed search warrants at three marijuana dispensaries operating within the Municipality of North Cowichan.