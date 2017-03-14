The Duncan/North Cowichan Joint Utilities Board has scored some federal and provincial money for a major wastewater project.

Each level of government will hand over 3 million dollars towards to the 28 million dollar project.

Also getting some cash from the 87 million dollar announcement, the Nanaimo Airport Commission got 2 and a half million dollars from each level of government to expand the terminal at Y-C-D.

Mike Hooper, president and CEO at the Nanaimo Airport says the money will help pay for the Phase 1 expansion of the Air Terminal building….