In an update on the softwood lumber dispute, B.C.’s trade envoy says the issues during this round of discussions appear to be broader than in the past.
David Emerson says it appears cedar producers are being targeted more than before…..
Emerson says he’s had some meetings with both Canadian and U.S. officials but he’s getting the impression the U.S. government is not yet ready to begin trade talks on softwood lumber because of the transition taking place there.
The 2006 Softwood Lumber Agreement between Canada and the United States expired in October of 2015.