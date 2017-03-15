It’s been 13 years since the last one and now an Incorporation Study Committee is recommending another referendum be held on Salt Spring Island.
The province has agreed with the vote set to take place September 9th.
Incorporating Salt Spring Island would turn the Island into it’s own municipality which means, according to Islands Trust Chair, Peter Luckham the way services are delivered would change….
A “yes” vote would mean an annual budget shortfall of over half a million dollars for the Islands Trust.
The referendum to decide if Salt Spring Island would become a municipality back in 2004 was defeated when 70 per cent of the 3,617 residents, who voted, said they wanted to remain under the umbrella of the Islands Trust.