The Province is investing 2 million dollars to help rural communities attract and retain teachers.
A rural education strategy aims to find long-term solutions for the unique challenges facing rural schools, while recognizing the economic and social impact of single schools in small communities.
The province says as a result of the conclusion of the agreement wit the BC Teachers’ Federation thousands of new teachers will be hired around the province.
This province wide hiring drive is expected to add significantly to the recruitment challenge already faced by rural school districts.