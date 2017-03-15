One person is dead and another in hospital after a two vehicle collision in Duncan yesterday evening.

Police responded to the accident on the Trans Canada Highway at Mays Road around 6:40 last night. Witnesses say a southbound Toyota Tundra was turning left onto Mays road from the Trans Canada Highway, while a Ford Fusion was headed north.

The crash claimed the life of the 56 year old man from Duncan, driving the truck. The driver of the northbound car was operated by a 56 year old Ladysmith woman who remains in Victoria hospital with significant injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, BC Ambulance Service, and the North Cowichan Volunteer Fire Department attended the crash location. The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Office are investigating.