A quick response by Nanaimo RCMP officers to a violent home invasion resulted in the arrest of 3 men.

Constable Gary O’Brien says the trio, aged between 27 and 40, broke into a home on the 600 block of Howard Avenue last Thursday.

The victims, who were assaulted and allegedly threatened with a machete, did not suffer any significant injuries.

O’Brien says the suspects are all well-known to police, one has been released from custody but the other two are in remand until their next court appearance April 11th.