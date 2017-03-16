Every year, an average of 8 people on Vancouver Island die due to distracted driving. In fact, more people have died from distracted driving, than impaired drivers.

ICBC and local RCMP will be out in Duncan and North Cowichan today reminding drivers to leave their phones alone and avoid other forms of distraction behind the wheel. North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Amron Russell says events like these are all about raising awareness.

Constable Amron Russell offers tips to avoid distracted driving.