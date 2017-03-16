The Cowichan Valley School District is the only school district in Canada chosen to participate in a study on changes in education by the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

PhD Researcher Amelia Peterson visited the district to begin studying innovation and deeper learning as it progresses.

Peterson says they were interested in learning about how the new curriculum was being implemented in BC schools and how districts are supporting the change. She says the study will focus on change in education over time and its impact on students and staff.

Peterson says they chose to study the Cowichan Valley School District after superintendent Rod Allen visited to talk about the new curriculum changes happening across the province.