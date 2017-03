BC Ferries has announced vehicle fares will be going up on 3 of its 24 ferry routes on April 1st.

Deborah Marshall says the increase will affect the Tsawwassen/Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen/Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay/Departure Bay routes.

There will be no increase in the cost of ferry travel for customers on the minor, northern and Horseshoe Bay Langdale routes and the cost of an Experience Card will not change.

The company says while it tries to manage expenses, increases are necessary to cover operating costs and major capital replacement projects.

BC Ferries says it needs to replace one ship per year on average.