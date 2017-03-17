The President and Vice-Chancellor of VIU and his colleagues will be in India and Vietnam over the coming days.

Dr. Ralph Nilson will sign an agreement that will allow students to transfer from the Hospitality Management Program in India to finish their undergraduate degree at VIU.

Nilson says the international students are an important part of VIU’s student population.

The schools have similar agreements in place for the Bachelor of Business Administration degree and Computing Science.

In Vietnam, Nilson and other officials will celebrate the opening of a recruitment office that was previously based in Seoul, South Korea.