North Cowichan received 6 million dollars in infrastructure funding from the province and the feds, to relocate the outfall from the sewage lagoons from the Cowichan River to a location near Cowichan Bay.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says even though the affluent is well treated, they are many issues that stem from the outfall being at that location.

Lefebure says the dilution of the affluent would be exponentially better at the new Cowichan Bay location, and have no impact on the environment there. He says they also plan to add-on to the project to improve the area as a whole.

The total cost of the project is 27-point-7-million, with the remainder of the funds coming from users of that sewer system and another 6 million dollars from the gas tax funding.