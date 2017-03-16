The Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations was in Duncan yesterday to extend an invitation to the proponents of the Qala:yit Community Forest to apply for a new Community Forest Agreement.

The Qala:yit Community Forest is a partnership between the Pacheedaht First Nation and Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-operative. They say they have been working toward this goal for close to a decade.

Steve Thomson says the invitation is to apply for approximately 8 thousand hectares of crown land between Lake Cowichan and Port Renfrew to be managed as a community forest.

Lake Cowichan Mayor Ross Forrest says this agreement would greatly benefit the community.