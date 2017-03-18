The BC Forest Discovery Centre is making headway in bringing their pollination garden and bee sanctuary to life.
Project Supervisor Lorraine Bayford says they are inviting the residents of senior homes and care homes to lend their expertise in planting and growing seedlings.
Bayford says she has already been in touch with close to 45 homes in the Cowichan Valley, and looks forward to the community involvement in this big project.
Manager Chris Gale says there is a wide variety of plants that will grow at the pollination garden to attract bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
For more information on how you can be part of this big project, contact the BC Forest Discovery Centre.