Vancouver Island and Northern Health Authorities saw an increase in the number of illicit drug overdose deaths in February compared with Jan 2017.
At the same time, the number of illicit drug overdose deaths in the other health authorities declined during the same period.
There have been 8 fatal illicit drug overdose deaths in Nanaimo in 2017.
There were a total of 28 in all of 2016.
According to the coroner, most of those deaths happened inside a home and none occured at an overdose prevention site.