The Canada Revenue Agency is introducing a couple of new services in 2017.

CRA spokesperson, Simrat Bains says, for those with a “My CRA Account” an express assessment will be sent….

You can also get account alerts sent to you as a fraud prevention measure.

Those alerts will let you know by email when an address has changed, banking information for direct deposit has changed, or if mail sent to you by the Canada Revenue Agency was returned.