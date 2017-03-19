The province is updating the BC Building Code that will require fire sprinklers to be installed on the balconies of all new four-storey wood-frame residential buildings.
The new sprinkler requirements will take effect on July 20, of this year.
The Province is providing a transition period to allow time for the industry to adapt to the new requirement.
Building codes and fire sprinkler standards apply at the time of construction and do not apply retroactively to require owners to upgrade existing buildings.