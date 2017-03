Saltspring Island RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

36 year old Andrew Norman Demarsch was last seen on March 15th at 3pm in the area of Suneagle Drive on Saltspring Island.

He is described as a white man, 6-foot-3 and 186 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators are asking any BC Ferries passengers if they may have spotted Demarsch, as he may have gotten on a ferry departing Salt Spring Island between Wednesday and Friday last week.