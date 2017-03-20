While many people have income tax on their minds, the RCMP is reminding people about the Canada Revenue Agency scams.
Constable Gary O’Brien says you should never provide personal information to anyone over the phone, even if they are claiming to be from the CRA….
If you do get a call from someone claiming to be from the CRA and asking you to send money, contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.
You don’t need to call the local RCMP detachment unless you have actually lost money or were conned into giving out personal information.