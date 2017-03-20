A new off-road track at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit has caused some concern from a group of residents in the region.

Peter Trzewik is the COO of the GAIN Group, which operates the circuit. He says the off-road track was made from a loop of altered logging roads and all the work they have done has been monitored by environmental consultants.

Trzewik says it never dawned on them that they needed a development permit to transform old logging roads into the off-road track. He says they have since been notified by the municipality, apologized for the misstep, and started the process to obtain the permit. He explains what they’ve done so far.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure says GAIN group has been cooperating with the municipality to get the required permits, and have agreed to halt operations on the off-road track until that time.