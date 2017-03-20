RCMP are opening up about what was happening in Chemainus Friday night after shots were fired and camouflaged RCMP took to an area around Chemainus and Howe Roads.

It turns out the Department of Fisheries and Oceans was trying to apprehend some suspects who were illegally clam fishing in the area.

Three of the men turned themselves over to the peace officer, two others fled but not before one of them fired shots.

Corporal Krista Hobday says that’s when police were called….

Hobday says the suspect, a 49 year old man, who allegedly fired the shots was picked up after about an hour and a half and the other man, turned himself in to police.

Hobdays admits, police are taking some heat, for not letting the public know what was going on….

Hobday says then there’s a delay in letting people know what had happened because an investigation has to take place to determine what kind of information can be released that won’t jeopardize the accused’s right to a fair trial.

She says, had the incident gone on longer into the evening, the public would have been notified.