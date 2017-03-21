Growth in the province’s small business sector remained strong through the fourth quarter of 2016.

That’s according to B.C.’s Small Business Quarterly Report which shows that almost 10,000 new businesses were tech related.

Those are most often located in the areas of the province that are most densely populated.

However, the Vancouver Island/Coast region was home to about 15 per cent of the province s high tech businesses.

There are just over 188,000 small businesses in B.C., up one point 9 per cent year over year.