2016 was a tough year for the Chemainus dock.

Wharf Manager Harmen Bootsma says visitors from the United States were down 85 boat nights from 2015, and Canadian boaters were down by more than 100 boats as well.

However, Bootsma says operations are still quite busy.

Bootsma believes the decline may be due to the fact that aging boaters are not being replaced by younger boaters.