The Nanaimo Ladysmith School Board is looking to the Minister of Education to approve a couple of land deals.
The Board has approved the City of Nanaimo’s proposal to purchase the Rotary Bowl, Serauxmen Stadium and a parcel of land on the Nanaimo District Secondary School property.
The District and City are expected to cost-share an artificial turf field on the site.
The district is also seeking ministerial approval to sell its property in the 800 block of Old Victoria Road to the Clay Tree Society.