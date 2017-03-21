B-C’s Chief Coroner is searching for solutions to the province’s overdose death toll.

The latest report from the province shows 102 people died from illicit drug overdoses, with an average of over three per day.

Lisa Lapointe says the overdose prevention sites and naloxone are helpful antidotes in the short term but a long-term solution goes much deeper….

Lapointe says drug overdoses are a medical condition and changing our approach to provide assistance is key to greatly lowering the death rate.