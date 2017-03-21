Two Vancouver lawyers have filed a lawsuit against the B.C. government.

The pair claim the BC Liberal party is misusing tax money to enhance its image when it comes to the advertisements the government is running.

The civil claim says the advertising is non-essential and the money spent should be reimbursed to taxpayers.

The suit also alleges the provincial government is deriving personal benefit from tax dollars because it improves the party’s chances for re-election. The B.C. auditor general reviewed the practice of government advertising in 2006 and 2014 and the most recent audit recommended the government create a general policy that prohibits the use of partisan political information in public government communications.

That policy has not yet been created.