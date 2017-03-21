Two men with gang associations arrested in Duncan in 2013 have been sentenced.
45 year old Jason Donald Whyte, pled guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to eight-years.
35 year old Luke Gregory Massey received a three-year sentence.
22 guns were seized in the Duncan raid in 2013, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and other firearms-related and devices and parts.
Sentencing for duo with gang associations
