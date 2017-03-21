The Province is investing more than 1 point 5 million dollars to continue to expand and strengthen supports for those affected by domestic violence.

BC Housing will receive a quarter of a million dollars to help with transportation costs for women and children fleeing violence to gain access to the transition and safe houses in rural and remote areas of the province.

The Ending Violence Association of BC will receive 350,000 dollars to create and train more Interagency Case Assessment Teams.

And, the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres will receive 850,000 dollars to deliver targeted programs and supports to Indigenous communities throughout the province.