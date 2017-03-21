Oceanside RCMP have been inundated with reports of damage and theft to mailboxes.

Police say the calls started coming in on Monday morning after residents attended their neighbourhood mail box and found the doors had been pried open and mail had been stolen.

Many of the offences happened in the Eaglecrest Community of Qualicum Beach. As a result, Mounties are urging residents to collect their mail every afternoon after delivery.

And, police say, if you are planning a getaway consider having your mail held or having someone you trust collect it in your absence.