North Cowichan will receive better than 472,000 in BikeBC funding.

It’s for a new 1 point 6-kilometre trail that will run from the Dike Trail Terminus to Drinkwater Road East and will result in a cycling and pedestrian connection along the Trans Canada Highway.

Matt Grossnickle, who owns a local cycling shop but is also a board member with Cowichan Valley Cycling, says the announcement is welcome news…..

The new trail will include a full-length barrier between the trail and the highway, boardwalks and interpretive signage identifying features in the adjacent Somenos Marsh ecosystem.

It will also connect to existing transit services in the community.