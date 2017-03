The Islands Trust Council has approved a budget of 7 point 7 million dollars for 2017-2018.

Peter Luckham, Chair of the Islands Trust Council says the budget represents an increase of more than 410,000 dollars over the 2016-2017 budget without increasing revenue from property taxes….

The only ratepayers that will see an increase are Bowen Island residents whose assessments went up higher than other Islands Trust members.