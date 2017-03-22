More than 250 VIU student-researchers from all areas of study will be sharing their projects with the public during the CREATE Conference.

Projects range from a study of parasites that make their homes in Western Purple Martin nests to looking at trends in space tourism and a presentation on microplastics as a global pollutant.

CREATE is organized through VIU s Scholarship, Research and Creative Activity office.

The conference, which goes March 29th in Nanaimo, provides a space for students to get their research into the public realm.