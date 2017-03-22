Running your own business takes grit and there’s help available for those who want to take the leap.

It is for the younger set, aged 15 to 29 and there are some qualifying conditions attached.

The Business Works for Youth program is funded through the Canada B.C. Job Fund.

Scott Cooper, who helps deliver the program, says it’s a great way to help youth get their idea up and running…..

A limited number of seats are available until the end of the month for the program for young entrepreneurs in the Cowichan Valley.

It is a three month program with flexible hours, online coaching, training and mentoring and there’s no charge to participate.