Water and air bubbles over white background with space for text

On this day, the Cowichan Watershed Board is recognizing the most water wise residents in the community.

The Cowichan Water Conservation Challenge is a four-year initiative to track and reduce residential water use.

It was launched in July 2014 and challenged the region s residents and water suppliers in a collective race to reduce daily home water use with the goal of reducing that use by at least 20 per cent on average. As of December 2016, the Cowichan Bay Waterworks District, serving over 2,000 customers, is leading the communities with a 31 per cent residential water use reduction. Cowichan Bay residents also used the least amount of water on a per capita basis in 2016, at 211 litres per person per day.