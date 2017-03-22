Two years after her mother’s passing, Kassie Ranchie is sharing her story and encouraging people to prepare for the worse.
Ranchie, a former Sunshine Coast resident says her mother collapsed from a major stroke and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors couldn’t find her emergency contact information and had to put her on life support.
Ranchie says something as simple as a laminated paper with emergency contact information in her purse would have saved time and Ranchie says maybe she could have even gotten to her mother sooner.