A 23 year old Duncan man was arrested for a break and enter at Curves Fitness Centre on Brae Road on Thursday night.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP received an anonymous tip from a witness who noticed the suspicious activity. Corporal Krista Hobday says help from the public helps shortern the amount of time it takes a person responsible.

Steven Troy Stewart was arrested and charged with break and enter and failing to comply with conditions. Hobday says Stewart has had interactions with police in the past.

In a separate incident, North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress on Cowichan Lake Road. 32 year old William Thomas Holmes from Chemainus was arrested on Sunday after he was found still inside the house he had broken into. The home is currently unoccupied and being renovated by the owner.

Corporal Hobday says an alert citizen observed the crime and didn’t hesitate to call the Police.