A retired Vancouver Island political science professor says the issue of government advertising prior to the writ being dropped for an election is a gray area.

Allan Warnke made the comments after a pair of lawyers filed a civil claim that says the B.C. government is spending taxpayer dollars to boost their fortunes for an upcoming election.

Warnke says such lawsuits have been filed before.

Warnke says the courts also often don’t want to get involved in an issue that may appear partisan prior to an election.