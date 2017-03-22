The Province is investing 24 million dollars in a variety of programs that serve low income families.

Michelle Stilwell, Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation says 10 million dollars will go to the 100 food banks throughout the province.

Peter Sinclair, with Loaves and Fishes in Nanaimo says having refrigeration and trucking was a game changer for them.

Specifically, the money will be spent by food banks on transportation and refrigeration to store and distribute the food.