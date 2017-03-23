North Cowichan got big money from the province and feds for the construction of an alternate water supply in Crofton.

Director of Engineering David Conway explains what the project entails.

The feds are kicking in over 1.5 million dollars, while the province gives just over 1 million. The total cost of the project is around 3.1 million.

Conway says Crofton’s current supply requires a fairly high level of chlorination and has been a source of complaints from residents for decades. He says these improvements will improve quality of life for Crofton residents, and have a great economic impact on the community.